Maura Ghizzoni. Courtesy of her family

Daughter of John and Audrey Ghizzoni, sister of Jack Ghizzoni, mother of Noah and Jonah Roper, partner of Daniel Rand, grandmother of Augusta Lorenzi, Maura Claire Ghizzoni passed away on Sept. 23.

Maura leaves behind an extended family, and a large community that loves her deeply with the same kind and gentle spirit that she loved us all. We will continue to be nurtured by her abundant love and will carry her indomitable playful spirit in our hearts forever.

Maura grew up in Arlington, Virginia, where she attended Walter Reed Elementary School, Hoffman-Boston Junior High, and Yorktown High School.

She attended New College in Sarasota, Florida, before moving to The Farm in Tennessee, where her older son, Noah, was born. At The Farm, Maura became inspired to become a midwife – a career that both embodied and fueled her lifelong celebration of life.

Over the course of several decades, Maura helped birth hundreds of babies. After each birth, she would look into the baby’s eyes, say a prayer, and welcome the newborn into this world. Many of these births led to lifelong connections between the mothers, their children, and Maura.

Later, Maura returned to Florida, where her second son, Jonah, was born. Eventually, she moved with her sons to Berkeley, where she met her devoted long-term partner, Daniel Rand.

Maura was an adoring and adored mom, grandmother, sister, partner, aunt, and cherished friend. She enjoyed yoga, singing, and expressive dance, and exuberantly embraced many creative pursuits. As a multi-talented jeweler, metal worker, painter, and collage artist, she leaves behind a legacy of treasured creations imbued with her imagination and light. These pursuits also wove Maura’s life into the fabric of several artistic communities.

Maura was also committed to service to others. Her deep spirituality guided her in a multitude of ways. Even when unspoken, one could feel her search for greater meaning, and her quest to fill the world with love and healing. She was the personification of equanimity and grace.

We all grieve for the loss of Maura but are also lifted and inspired by her reverence for life, sense of wonder, generous nature, abundant caring, creativity, and deep personal connections with others. We will hold her close forever. May Maura’s memory be a blessing to everyone her beautiful life has touched.

The family asks that donations in Maura’s memory be sent to the National Alliance on Mental Illness and The Loveland Foundation.