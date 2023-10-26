After more than three decades serving all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches and loaded salads in Old Oakland, Caffe 817, operated by Scott and Emily Goldenberg, will close for good on Nov. 11. “This was a torturous decision,” an Instagram post signed by the Goldenbergs stated. “… Unfortunately there have been too many external factors to overcome and we need to end our journey.” The list of issues leading to the closure includes a pre-pandemic shift in the menu and strategy because they could not install a ventilation hood, the COVID-19 shutdowns, increased crime in the neighborhood and the rising costs of ingredients and labor. “We will deeply miss the Old Oakland community and our partners throughout the town,” the post concluded. Caffe 817 will permanently close after service on Nov. 11 and is located at 817 Washington St. in Oakland.

Dan Gildor, owner and head baker at this bakery and baking school known for both traditional and gluten-free loaves has announced he is moving to the East Coast and is wrapping up operations. “In the immortal words of Porky Pig, that’s all folks. This Sunday [Oct. 29] will be our last bake ever,” an Instagram post stated. “Thank you so much for your support over the years. We love you all and are so grateful.” The announcement added that Marina Bay, which operated out of Gildor’s Richmond home, will still hold classes in November and December before closing for good. Marina Bay Bakery, located at 2006 Jetty Drive in Richmond, will close retail operations Oct. 29 and offer classes through December before closing permanently.

Ono Bakehouse’s storefront is temporarily closed, but it is still taking online orders. Credit: Ono Bakehouse

As fans of Ono’s luscious Queen Emma cake, malasadas and other Hawaiian-style treats, Nosh wondered what might be going on at the bakehouse’s brick-and-mortar shop, as the door seemed closed recently even on weekends. An announcement from the team on Oct. 23 solved the mystery: the three-year-old shop is temporarily closed for a refresh, but orders, including for Thanksgiving, are still being fulfilled in the interim from Ono’s commissary kitchen space in Oakland. Orders are taken via email. Again, Ono Bakehouse is temporarily closed to walk-ins but still fulfilling orders (including free East Bay Saturday deliveries where applicable), and will hopefully reopen before long at 1922 Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Berkeley. — Joanna Della Penna

The Dimond District soul food restaurant closed for repairs in September and has not announced a reopening date. A sign in the window and a recorded message when you call the restaurant confirm the closure is temporary. Nosh has reached out for more details on the nature of the work and when management expects to reopen. Southern Cafe is known for its southern and soul food classics, like fried catfish, oxtails, turkey wings and chitterlings. Prior to the pandemic it had a popular Sunday buffet service, but following the COVID-19 shutdowns the restaurant pivoted to take-out only. Southern Cafe at 2000 MacArthur Blvd. in Oakland is temporarily closed and Nosh will be watching for updates on reopening.