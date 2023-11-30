Old Oakland’s newest restaurant is Attraros Thai, from husband and wife co-owners Akara Sutraromluck and Pim Soithong (Pintoh Thai). The chefs are known for dairy-free, MSG-free, regional Thai dishes, including northern Thai soups and meaty curries featuring lamb or chicken. To sample several items in one sitting (and affordably) look for the $39.99 prix-fixe tasting menu, featuring a selection of appetizers, a main and soft drink. Imported Asian beers, Thai iced tea, cocktails and wines are also available. The Swan’s Market dining room is modern, warm and appealing, with rattan furnishings and greenery. Attraros Thai Eatery, 542 9th St., Suite B. (at Clay St.), Oakland

Ly-Luck Restaurant (new owners)

Nosh friends let us know that Chinese restaurant Ly-Luck has already reopened under new ownership. We look forward to future reports of what this means for the restaurant’s menu and pricing, as it’s a bit too soon to tell how the new owners will shape things, but we’re thrilled to see such a rapid reopening of a nostalgic Oakland favorite. Ly-Luck Restaurant, 3537 Fruitvale Ave. (near MacArthur Boulevard), Oakland

Dave Barrazza and family, known for The Napa Deli and Mankas Grill in Fairfield, have opened a second Napa Deli location in Walnut Creek. Expect fresh breakfast sandwiches, soups, grab-and-go salads, and hearty hot or cold deli sandwiches, wraps, burritos and panini. Catering is also a specialty here, including trays of housemade lasagna. The Napa Deli Rossmoor/Walnut Creek, 1970 Tice Valley Blvd., Walnut Creek

If all goes to plan, new restaurant The Salty Pearl will softly open Saturday in Jack London Square, in the former Encuentro/Planted Table space at 2nd and Clay streets. The Salty Pearl is from the good people behind Rocky Island Oyster Co., the East Coast-style oyster bar formerly located at Richmond’s Assemble Marketplace. The new incarnation will serve the team’s notable platters of raw and barbecued oysters, lobster rolls and other simple, sea-focused waterfront fare. This is a soft opening; look for the team to establish regular hours in the coming weeks. The Salty Pearl, 550 2nd St. (at Clay Street), Oakland