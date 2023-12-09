Berkeley police are searching for a man they say stabbed two people Friday evening in the Claremont neighborhood.

About 6:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a double stabbing near El Camino Real and Oak Ridge Road. The weapon was described as a cutting instrument.

Police identified the suspect as Byron Decles, a 23-year-old man about 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9 with blond hair. He was wearing a red or brown hoodie, black pants and a black hat and carrying a large black backpack. Police are still searching for Decles, who fled the scene.

Berkeleyside has asked Berkeley police about the condition of the two victims.

Police ask that anyone who sees Decles to call 911.

A shelter-in-place was lifted at 9:38 p.m. Friday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.