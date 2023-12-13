Part of the Eastshore Highway that runs parallel to Interstate 80 in Berkeley is closed through mid-January as Caltrans crews continue to work on one of Berkeley’s most notorious intersections.

The highway is closed from Gilman to Page streets on the south side of Gilman and Gilman to Harrison on the north side, Caltrans said.

To access Gilman Street, motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists heading north on Eastshore Highway must detour east on Cedar Street and turn left on Fourth Street.

The closures are part of the multi-year $75 million project to redesign the chaotic intersection drivers must navigate to exit or enter I-80 at Gilman Street.

The project includes two roundabouts at Gilman Street on both sides of the interstate and a new bicycle and pedestrian overcrossing and bicycle facilities near the interchange. It will also create a dedicated two-way bicycle track along Gilman Street from the businesses to Fourth Street. The final phase of the project is expected to be completed next year.

Map of Eastshore Highway that is closed from December 2023 to mid-January 2024. Credit: Caltrans