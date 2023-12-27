Theatergoers are filling seats at Berkeley Rep as much as they did before the COVID-19 pandemic. Across the street at the Freight & Salvage, though, crowds are still smaller than they were in 2019.

At Rose Pizzeria, chef and co-owner Alexis Rorabaugh noticed an extra buzz on the streets as Cal students returned to Berkeley at the end of the summer, thousands of them to new apartments nearby.

“It just feels more lively and invigorating than it did last year,” Rorabaugh said.

But next to the shuttered Regal UA movie theater several blocks to the south, the sex toy and supply boutique Feelmore longs for more foot traffic — and a more inviting block.

“I don’t think it’s where we hoped to be,” owner Nenna Joiner said of the shop’s COVID recovery.

Interviews with downtown business owners and city officials paint an uneven but optimistic picture of how Berkeley’s core is bouncing back from the pandemic.

Several high-profile businesses have closed, including all three of the neighborhood’s movie theaters, and vacancy rates for ground-floor commercial space and offices remain well above pre-COVID levels. But while cities from San Francisco to New York face an existential crisis over the future of downtowns that rely on legions of office workers, there is also hope that the challenges in Berkeley are only temporary.