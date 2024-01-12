The world watched in horror on Jan. 6, 2021, when the United States Capitol was attacked by those who refused to accept the democratic will of the people. We witnessed the disruption of democratic proceedings, death threats, harassment and abuse toward elected officials, violence against peace officers, and the destruction of property. It breaks my heart to see the same vitriol unfold right here in our community.

Democracy can be messy. Communities that are diverse are inevitably going to have differing views on how to handle the various issues we face. It is up to elected officials to navigate through these differing views and work with all stakeholders to create a path forward. Such actions require good faith from all sides. Unfortunately, we are witnessing a rise in those who threaten to shut down the people’s business in an attempt to overrule democratic decisions. People have a right to protest, even if it is in opposition to affordable housing for students and the unhoused. We must embrace civil discourse, even if we fundamentally disagree. But a line must be drawn when violent tactics and attempts to silence others are used.

Berkeley is home to the Free Speech Movement. We cherish and protect our First Amendment rights. Yet some people who claim to be advancing the Free Speech Movement are the very ones defying the warnings of Mario Savio and suppressing the free speech of others in the name of their cause. In his famous speech on Sproul Plaza, Savio said that civil disobedience “doesn’t mean that you have to break anything,” rightfully fearing that violence would undermine this movement.

I am deeply disappointed and upset that a small group of individuals have resorted to an intense campaign of harassment and abuse to the point where they bullied an elected official out of office, silencing the voices of the majority that voted for him. Such actions must be fully condemned. I have profound respect for Rigel Robinson for his contributions to our community and thank him for his service. I weep and empathize with him, because I know what it is like to be the victim of targeted harassment. I have endured similar threats to the point where I have had to seek a restraining order.

This is not democracy. This is not free speech. This is not civil discourse. These actions go against the fundamental values that this community was built on. The state of democracy has deteriorated to the point where this toxic behavior has become acceptable and normalized. Elected officials have accepted that exposure to harassment is a part of our job. It must not be this way. These actions create a chilling effect, making remarkable people who want to make a positive impact in our community avoid pursuing a career in public service.

As mayor, I want to make sure that our community’s diverse opinions are heard, and I feel obligated to speak out against the incivility that has recently plagued our city. Shutting down council meetings and threatening those you disagree with creates harm to those who want to engage with our government in good faith. We must not let our differences divide us; it is what the MAGA agenda wants. Since the foundation of the city of Berkeley, we have come together through difficult times, such as natural disasters, economic turmoil, unrest and pandemics. We may be living in difficult times now, which is all the more reason why we must call for civility and overcome our differences to create a future that the next generation will be proud of.

Jesse Arreguín is the mayor of Berkeley

Related stories