Doran McGee, who created artworks under the name Doran Dada, stands in front of a private mural he created in an Oakland backyard in October 2023. Credit: Facebook

Doran McGee, a beloved Berkeley artist who created vibrant murals and visual dreamscapes showcasing Black culture, died of pancreatic cancer on Jan. 15. He was 59.

McGee drew from Egyptian folk art, pop art, Black and African traditions to create colorful tapestries and murals that dotted East Bay walls. His art was also displayed at Oakland First Friday events, as well as the de Young Open exhibit last fall alongside work from over 800 Bay Area creators.

In March 2023, he adorned the boarded-up doors of the Regal UA movie theater in downtown Berkeley with a temporary mural centering the Egyptian goddess Isis in an colorful art deco style based on one of his NFT designs.

Earlier the same year, the City Council honored his “God Shu on his Flying Chariot” mural at 3163 Adeline St. in South Berkeley with an unveiling ceremony.

Great day unveiling this groundbreaking mural painted by our local artist @DoranDada. This mural promotes people power, beauty, mystery, and magic. The anchor for more public art in South Berkeley. Come to Adeline and Woolsey to check out this awesome artwork! pic.twitter.com/ejap5VoltC — Ben Bartlett (@benbartlettberk) January 26, 2023

In an interview with the Daily Californian last year, McGee said he wanted to highlight Black art and communities through his work, and fight misconceptions and anger directed toward them.

“With my art, I’m definitely making a statement about Black identity and Black history, who we are and where we come from,” McGee told the paper.

McGee (right) works on a mural at the boarded-up Regal UA Theatre in Downtown Berkeley in March 2023. Credit: Zac Farber

According to posts from loved ones on social media, McGee spent much of the 1990s in Europe and was involved in the Amsterdam art scene. He earned a bachelor of fine arts degree from Gerrit Rietveld Academie in Amsterdam, and a master of computer arts from Academy of Art University in San Francisco.

In an Amsterdam newspaper’s profile, which he shared on his social media last summer, McGee was quoted as saying he felt an affinity for Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring, and that while Haring “was very important for the ’80s, I want to define the ’90s.”

Daniel Piotr, who befriended McGee at Amsterdam’s Roxy Club and stayed in touch over the decades, wrote in a Facebook post last week, “In the nineties, Doran’s big hero was Basquiat and to me he felt like a modern day version of Jean-Michel, combining painting on canvas with the aesthetics of nineties video games.”

McGee’s temporary mural at the shuttered Regal UA Theatre in Downtown Berkeley. Credit: Facebook

Upon returning to the Bay Area, he was part of the Burning Man community and created artwork for the Mysteryland Festival at the Woodstock grounds in New York.

Piotr said McGee took a break from visual art after entering the digital art space, but picked up the paint brush again after the pandemic.

“[COVID-19] started and he grabbed his sketchbook, started painting, and never looked back since,” Piotr said. “He also started making murals and started being truly successful at it. It was so great to see him flourish and finally starting to really find the beautiful spot in this world which he so deserved!”

McGee was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in July 2023, and his family began raising funding for his treatment. The GoFundMe, initially created for medical expenses, has now been updated to support his wife, Marina, and two young daughters, Cierra and Eden.

The family is also accepting meal donations and has created a memorial site for anyone who wants to share memories of McGee. His work is still available to purchase at his online store.