Cityside aims to do good work and be a great place to work.
At Cityside, we invest in our employees and look for teammates galvanized by serving their community through civic-minded local journalism.
We have a transparent and wide-reaching recruitment process for every hire because we are committed to nurturing talent and building a pipeline for diversity and inclusion.
Job openings
Managing Editor, Oaklandside
The Oaklandside seeks a thoughtful, proactive, highly organized newsroom leader to bring excellent news sense, strong editing chops, and “air traffic control” to our small but mighty team of journalists serving Oakland, Ca.
Director of Products and Platforms, Cityside
Cityside Journalism Initiative, a pioneering nonprofit organization devoted to building community and strengthening democracy through local news, seeks a creative and hands-on Director of Product and Platforms.
Benefits
We offer a health plan (including dental and vision), four weeks of paid leave; a 401(k) match to every employee, and have a generous family leave package.
We also take career development (link to Developing talent section) seriously, investing $1,000 a year in professional training for every employee and partnering with other nonprofit organizations, such as Report for America and CatchLight, that focus on fostering talent.