Cityside aims to do good work and be a great place to work.

At Cityside, we invest in our employees and look for teammates galvanized by serving their community through civic-minded local journalism.

We have a transparent and wide-reaching recruitment process for every hire because we are committed to nurturing talent and building a pipeline for diversity and inclusion.

Job openings

Managing Editor, Oaklandside

The Oaklandside seeks a thoughtful, proactive, highly organized newsroom leader to bring excellent news sense, strong editing chops, and “air traffic control” to our small but mighty team of journalists serving Oakland, Ca.

Read more and apply

Director of Products and Platforms, Cityside

Cityside Journalism Initiative, a pioneering nonprofit organization devoted to building community and strengthening democracy through local news, seeks a creative and hands-on Director of Product and Platforms.

Read more and apply