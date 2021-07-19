Shooting kills Walnut Creek bar patron, three others injured

- Walnut Creek’s Spoontonic Lounge is known for having (sic throughout) “The cheapest drinks; best Bartenders; coolest Security; and wickedest Happy Hour in town,” its Instagram profile says. But it gained attention for another reason this weekend, as Walnut Creek Police said via press release that officers were called to the bar’s location at 1:37 a.m. Sunday, on reports of a shooting just outside the bar’s doors. Four people were shot in the incident, police said, and one person has died of their injuries. KPIX reported that “the victims and suspect were customers of the club,” and that “packed” bar was the site of “multiple fights outside throughout the evening.” In an Instagram post, Spoontonic writes that “there were no fights or such incidents inside the bar,” and that the shooting “happened on the street adjacent to the bar … as people were leaving the premises after last call.” A patron of the bar told KPIX that “When we were ready to leave, last call, everyone started to leave but they won’t let us leave because there was a shooting.” As of publication time, police had not released any information on any suspects or the victims of the attack.
- East Bay recipients of pandemic-related SBA loan funds include Oakland Chinatown’s Peony Seafood ($1,986,679) and Fremont halal spot Afghan Kabob Restaurant ($285,303), the SF Chronicle reports.
- U.K. publication The Guardian has made a trip to the East Bay to examine its Black-owned vegan restaurants. All your favorites, including Vegan Mob, Malibu’s, and Souley Vegan make appearances in this comprehensive piece.
- Oakland Afgan spot Twins Halal House & Bakery opened during the pandemic, and is doing a brisk takeout business of pizza-like bolani, filling rice bowls and meaty stews. [East Bay Express]
- Celebrity lifestyle/food personality Ayesha Curry’s Uptown Oakland cafe and shop Sweet July has added a multitude of bread puddings to the menu, including white chocolate lemon, vegan banana bread and even a ham and cheese option. [ABC 7]
Eve Batey is Berkeleyside's interim Nosh editor.