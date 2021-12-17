Police seize gun, 100 fake MacBook Pro laptops during arrest of shooting suspect

Witnesses provided information that led to the identification of the suspect, BPD said Friday.

Martin Dennis. Credit: BPD

Police arrested a Richmond man on Thursday in connection with shooting at someone, striking a vehicle, in Berkeley earlier this month, authorities report.

When police arrested Martin Dennis, 55, they discovered a firearm, ammunition and “approximately 100 fake MacBook Pro laptops” at his Richmond home, the Berkeley Police Department said Friday in response to a Berkeleyside inquiry.

On Dec. 8, BPD received multiple reports of gunfire just after 8:50 p.m. near San Pablo and Hearst avenues. At the scene, officers found a vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire.

Witnesses provided information that led to the identification of the suspect, BPD said Friday.

On Thursday, detectives arrested Dennis at 4:20 p.m. on a warrant related to the shooting. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person, shooting at an inhabited vehicle or dwelling, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition. All four allegations are listed as felonies.

BPD identified Martin as a convicted felon who is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

Martin, who is unemployed, remained in custody at Santa Rita Jail as of Friday afternoon with a bail of $240,000, according to jail records online. He is scheduled for arraignment at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin on Monday.

Berkeley has had nearly 50 shootings in 2021.

