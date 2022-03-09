Berkeley, Cal to purchase Rodeway Inn as housing for displaced People’s Park residents

UC Berkeley is expected to begin construction at the park in the summer.

The Rodeway Inn on University Avenue. Credit: Supriya Yelimeli

The city of Berkeley and UC Berkeley will begin leasing the Rodeway Inn on University Avenue to house people who are currently living in People’s Park, and will be displaced when Cal begins building student housing there this summer, the two groups announced Wednesday.

The city and Cal are partnering on the 18-month lease of the property at 1461 University Avenue for supportive housing. Berkeley will use a $4.7 million grant from the state’s Encampment Resolution Fund to pay the lease for 12 months and contract with Abode Services, and Cal will contribute $2.2 million for the remaining six months.

After decades of back and forth, the UC Regents voted in September to build a $312 million housing project for 1,100 students at People’s Park. Impassioned pushback from advocates for the park, who argued for its preservation as a rich, cultural landmark and home of major civil rights movements of the 1960s, ultimately failed.

The Rodeway Inn was used during the COVID-19 pandemic as housing for some residents who lived in encampments by Interstate 80, and is currently managed by Abode Services as housing for homeless people who are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 under the state’s Project Roomkey.

Abode will continue project management under the new lease, which offers private rooms to each residents, as well as meals, healthcare, counseling and transportation services.

Nicholas Alexander, project coordinator for the People’s Park Kitchen, currently lives at the park and recently received a Section 8 voucher to find affordable housing in Oakland. He and other encampment residents, the majority of whom moved into the park during the pandemic, have been fighting to prevent development.

Tents at dawn at Berkeley’s People’s Park on Feb. 23, 2022. Credit: Supriya Yelimeli



He said the interim housing option is a positive step, but he’s curious how many residents will be supported into permanent housing once the lease expires.

The move “undercuts the narrative of displacement” and protects Cal’s public image, Alexander said, but Cal wasn’t motivated to support homeless residents until five years ago, when they hired an outreach coordinator for People’s Park in the run up to development plans.

“The fact remains that that park has been a haven for the homelessness and unhoused for years now. The concerns should have been shown decades ago when droves of homeless people were sleeping here in dark, cold conditions,” Alexander said. “I’m glad that the university is doing something now, but I don’t think it’s coming from a place of integrity, frankly.”

The partnership will also include a daytime drop-in center at the First Presbyterian Church of Berkeley, which the university agreed to in its $83 million settlement with the city stemming from lawsuits over the university’s increasing enrollment.

It’s dubbed the Sacred Rest drop-in center and will be located on church grounds at 2407 Dana Street, across Telegraph Avenue. Cal is paying $500,000 and the city $250,000 for meals, mental health counseling, support with documents, housing navigation and other services, operated by the nonprofit Village of Love.

“We are grateful for and humbled by the coming together of this new alliance in support of a new People’s Park,” UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ said in a statement. “Together, we will provide a true win-win-win for our students, for unhoused members of our community, and for all of the residents of the city of Berkeley.”

Mayor Jesse Arreguín added that the partnership is “deeply reflective” of the city’s values.

“This partnership will put a roof over the heads of those living in People’s Park, instead of simply pushing them from one neighborhood to another,” he said in a statement. “I’m deeply appreciative of all the partners that came together to make this happen.”

This story will be updated.

Supriya Yelimeli is Berkeleyside's homelessness and housing reporter.