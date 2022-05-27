Berkeley man charged with sex crime series in Berkeley, Albany, Oakland

Police say the earliest incident took place March 30 when a man who said he had a knife sexually assaulted a 9-year-old in Albany. This was followed by a sexual assault on Colusa Avenue.

Authorities say four of the five sex crimes took place in Berkeley and Albany between March 30 and Tuesday of this week. Credit: Google Maps/Berkeleyside

A 44-year-old notary public from Berkeley was charged with eight felonies Friday following a months-long investigation into a sex crime series with at least five victims, two of whom were children on their way to school in Albany, authorities report.

Tommy Giles Jr. Credit: BPD

Police say the earliest incident in the series took place March 30 when a man who said he had a knife sexually assaulted a 9-year-old child in Albany. This was followed by a sexual assault on Colusa Avenue in Berkeley in mid-April when a man who said he had a knife forced a woman to orally copulate him. Police in Oakland got a similar report about an incident April 29 in their city.

In the days and weeks that followed the Colusa sexual assault, many community members asked Berkeleyside and speculated online, including on NextDoor and Facebook, about whether the incidents in Berkeley and Albany might have been related. Until this week, authorities declined to comment on the subject, citing the ongoing investigation, which has remained very active.

Then, on Saturday at about 12:15 p.m., a man grabbed a 60-year-old woman’s breast on Cedar Street near Stannage Avenue, according to community and police reports. Days later, on Tuesday, a man with a similar description sexually assaulted a 14-year-old who was on their way to school in Albany.

The investigation ultimately led police to arrest Tommy Lee Giles Jr. at his Berkeley home this week on suspicion of oral copulation, kidnapping to commit a sex crime and sexual battery, according to arrest records online. The Alameda County district attorney’s office charged Giles on Friday with eight felonies and two misdemeanors related to the sex crime series.

Police said DNA, clothing and other evidence link Giles to the sex crimes, and that he “made admissions about each case” during interviews this week with BPD detectives.

Sex crime reports immediately raised community alarm

Back in April, after police announced the Colusa incident and asked the community for tips, Berkeleyside began hearing from readers who hoped for more information and raised the question of whether a recent report from Albany might relate.

In that first incident, according to a brief community notification in March from Albany PD, a parent told police there had been “a concerning assault on their child as they walked to school” March 30. APD said there would be “extra patrols for routes children may take when traveling to and from schools,” but released no other details.

A community member familiar with the incident provided a bit more information in a forum online: They said an elementary school student had been confronted by a stranger at 8 a.m. near Washington and Talbot avenues: “The stranger said he had a knife and would hurt [the child] if [they] screamed.”

On Friday, police shared several additional details about that case. A 9-year-old had been walking in the 700 block of Talbot between 8 and 8:30 a.m. March 30 when a stranger approached and said he knew a shortcut to school. He then walked the child between two buildings, said he had a knife and sexually assaulted them.

(Citing an abundance of caution, police declined to share the gender of either child.)

Then, April 14, a woman was walking on Colusa between Visalia Avenue and Thousand Oaks Boulevard at 1 p.m. when a stranger approached her from behind. He told the woman he had a knife and then sexually assaulted her, police said previously.

On Friday, police said the 23-year-old woman had been walking near the 500 block of Colusa when a stranger forced her about 150 feet into the secluded yard of a vacant home and forced her to orally copulate him.

The man fled the area on foot. Police did not find him but they collected evidence at the scene, BPD said.

Numerous parents who read about both incidents said local officials should have done more in April to alert the community about them so that families could take additional steps to stay safe. Word about the disturbing crimes spread quickly in online forums and informal networks in Berkeley and Albany.

“I’m outraged that BUSD has not alerted families to this,” one mother told Berkeleyside in April. “We live close to Thousand Oaks Elementary and our girls go to school there. When I saw a policeman the other day he said he wouldn’t feel comfortable letting his own kids walk just down the block without supervision.”

Others said they wished police were doing more to keep the community informed about progress in the investigation.

But, although BPD said little publicly, detectives continued to work the case.

The next incident happened in Oakland on April 29 between 9:20 and 9:40 a.m., BPD said Friday. A 23-year-old woman was walking on 51st Street when she passed by a male stranger. The man grabbed her and threatened her with a knife, police said. He then pulled her behind a large bush on the property of a home nearby and forced her to orally copulate him, BPD said.

BPD: Woman’s photo of suspect helped crack the case

Then, on Saturday, a 60-year-old woman told police a man had grabbed her on Cedar near Stannage at about 12:15 p.m. She also posted a description of the incident on NextDoor and asked neighbors to share any security footage they might have with police.

Her description online included a photograph she had taken of the back of the man who had grabbed her.

The woman’s post attracted significant interest around the city — including from a Berkeley resident who recognized Giles told police Monday who he was.

The woman later identified Giles, during a photo lineup conducted by BPD, as the person who had grabbed her, police said.

On Tuesday, the Albany Police Department put out a notice about a 14-year-old child who had been walking to school around 8:30 a.m. when a stranger, who said he had a knife, grabbed them and sexually assaulted them in the 400 block of Evelyn Avenue near Brighton Avenue. Again, APD said officers were “providing extra patrols for routes children may take when traveling to and from schools.”

The Albany Unified School District put out its own “Urgent Safety Notification” to parents Tuesday afternoon in English, Spanish and Chinese. AUSD said a student had been confronted as they walked to school that morning, but was safe and that police were investigating.

Later that day, police arrested Giles on suspicion of the sexual battery on Cedar. According to BPD, he was interviewed and admitted his involvement.

Police also obtained further information and evidence during the interview — including Giles’ DNA.

Giles was able to post bail after Wednesday’s interview for the misdemeanor case.

But then, on Thursday, Berkeley sex crimes detectives got a DNA match for Giles that linked him to both the Colusa case and the May 24 incident in Albany, BPD said.

Detectives arrested him again Thursday and searched his home, where they found “evidence including clothing recovered for each of these cases.”

Long list of charges filed

On Friday, according to court records reviewed by Berkeleyside, the DA’s office charged Giles with a long list of serious crimes.

Giles is facing two felony counts and one misdemeanor in connection with the March 30 report from Albany: forcible oral copulation on a child under 14, forcible lewd act upon a child and indecent exposure (the misdemeanor).

He is facing two felony counts in connection with the sexual assault on Colusa: assault with the intent to commit a sex crime and forcible oral copulation.

Giles is also facing felony charges of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery by restraint in connection with the April 29 incident in Oakland.

He has also been charged with two felonies — kidnapping to commit a sex crime and lewd act upon a child — in connection with the report Tuesday in Albany.

The other misdemeanor charge, of sexual battery, is from the incident on Cedar last weekend.

All of the felony charges also include numerous special allegations, including that the defendant used a weapon, that the victim was particularly vulnerable and that the conduct was violent. If Giles in convicted, and those allegations are found true, he could face a stricter sentence.

Giles has no prior arrests or criminal cases in Alameda County, according to court records online. He is being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin and is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday at East County Hall of Justice.

On Friday, BPD thanked the Oakland and Albany police departments for their work and also thanked the It’s the Serological Research Institute in Richmond for the forensic work it did, which linked the cases together.

Thirty-nine sex crimes — 17 of which are listed as felonies — have been reported in Berkeley over the past six months, according to CrimeMapping.com, a repository for local police data.

BPD asks anyone with information that may be pertinent to the investigation to call the Sex Crimes Unit at 510-981-5735 or the 24-hour BPD non-emergency number at 510-981-5900.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.

Before you go… Can you help us make a difference? The reporters and editors at Berkeleyside are dedicated to covering our city and providing you with the information you need to be an informed citizen. If you value what you get from Berkeleyside, please join us with a tax-deductible donation so we can continue doing the local reporting that matters to you. Will you chip in to Berkeleyside today? Yes, I’ll chip in!