Police: Person injured in shooting in West Berkeley

A person was hospitalized after being wounded in a shooting on Monday in West Berkeley, according to Berkeley police.

At about 5:30 p.m, police said they responded to multiple calls of gunfire near 8th and Channing and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The person was transported to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Officers contacted numerous witnesses in the area who said they heard a group of people arguing, followed by a gunshot. Officers are canvassing the area for evidence and video surveillance.

