Activists stand in front of UC police officers at 3 a.m. on Aug. 3 to protest the closure of People’s Park in Southside Berkeley. Credit: Supriya Yelimeli

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, UC Berkeley entered People’s Park with construction crews amid opposition from protesters and initiated the controversial process of building student housing and closing the historic park.

Activists who have mobilized against construction for months were caught off guard when the full-fledged operation began a little before midnight, and text message alerts fired off in channels for park supporters — “They’re taking the park.”

By 12:30 a.m., UC police and its community service officers had blocked off entry to all four corners of the park, stretching from Telegraph Avenue to Bowditch Street between Haste Street and Dwight Way, and construction crews were preparing to offload trucks. Dozens of private security officers were also on scene.

About 20 to 30 protesters eventually made their way into the park by the time Peter Radu, assistant to the city manager, arrived at the scene with the homeless response team.

See more More equipment arriving at the park, and what looks like fencing. Construction vehicles moving into the park now. pic.twitter.com/CGkS3yS9oB — Supriya Yelimeli (@SupriyaYelimeli) August 3, 2022

The UC has led the process of closing People’s Park and relocating homeless residents who occupied the area during the COVID-19 pandemic, when enforcement of no-camping laws was temporarily paused due to the shelter-in-place order.

The city has provided assistance throughout, including partnering with Cal to lease the Rodeway Inn for People’s Park residents. At the park on Wednesday morning, Radu said his team was alerted to the UC operation on Tuesday, and that they had been prepared for the day to come. The UC has not provided a construction date beyond summer 2022.

Radu and his team spoke with one resident sleeping at the park who agreed to move to the Grayson Shelter with his dog.

That shelter is set to close on Sept. 30, and there are 35 people staying there currently. Radu said there is space for the two remaining people who are still living at People’s Park, and have not accepted offers for temporary housing or moved elsewhere.

Ruben Lizardo, UC director of local government and community relations, accompanied the resident to the Grayson shelter after the homeless response team did his intake. Radu said one other resident left the location to search for her partner and didn’t return, and the remaining resident didn’t want to leave.

Construction crews erect fences at People’s Park on Aug. 3, 2022. Credit: Supriya Yelimeli

At about 2 a.m., construction floodlights cast a harsh light over the park as activists — a majority of them young people, accompanied by some longtime advocates — prepared to stand down the arranged machinery, forklifts and construction crews.

Chants of “Whose park? Our park!” broke out as an assembly of construction vehicles began to drive into the park with heavy-duty fencing, storage boxes to clear out leftover belongings and additional equipment.

A small line of protesters sat down in front of crews to block their entry, but were soon outnumbered by about a dozen UC police in riot gear who arrived to hold the perimeter themselves. Dozens more arrived later in the morning to clear out the rest of the park, according to journalist Yesica Prado.

See more 4:12 a.m. A full team of officers in riot gear just moved into the park to remove the last tent and property of park residents. pic.twitter.com/HB3JJhgko8 — Yesica Prado (@Prado_Reports) August 3, 2022

UC police made at least two arrests due to trespassing when activists sat down in front of machinery to block their access, and others were detained.

Activists with Defend People’s Park said the nighttime move was strategic, and designed to collapse their defense at a time when students were away for the summer and few people would be able to mobilize.

The UC project has endured months of delays and extensions — partially due to several lawsuits that tied up Cal in court over the development.

The university was blocked from making any changes to the park in July after a state appeals court granted a stay order, but that order expired this week following a county judge’s decision Friday ruling against all three lawsuits that had been pending against the development.

Lawyers with the plaintiffs plan to appeal the decision, but the UC has in the meantime moved forward with beginning building at the park. Eight-foot fences wrapped around the park by 5 a.m. Wednesday and construction crews were taking measurements throughout the area.

Amid the chanting, construction and fence-building, two residents remained in the area, trying to sleep.