The Berkeley Police Department Monday morning issued an alert for residents to evacuate parts of the Berkeley Hills due to mudslides.

Police are notifying residents living in the area of The Spiral, Wildcat Canyon and Middlefield to evacuate. Several residents have evacuated, and others are told to be prepared to evacuate the area.

UC Berkeley sent out a warning, telling people to avoid Sports Lane on the Clark Kerr Campus.

