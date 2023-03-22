A large oak tree toppled a backyard fence near Neilson Street and Thousand Oaks Boulevard. The property owner had a sense of humor about the damage, joking that the street is street is Thousand Oaks no longer. Credit: Citizen reporter

Tuesday’s bomb cyclone brought down trees and power lines all over Berkeley, cutting power to tens of thousands in the East Bay and blocking roads for hours.

Firefighters rushed from call to call Tuesday evening and on Wednesday city workers had spread around the city to chop and remove trees and clear storm drains. Shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, the city firefighters’ union tweeted that they were “currently working several utility related rescue calls around the city.”

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, there had been “no storm-related injuries or deaths reported citywide,” Councilmember Rashi Kesarwani tweeted Wednesday morning.

After a chaotic evening of wind and rain, there were still 10,150 PG&E customers in Berkeley without power as of shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the utility.

Most of the outages around the city had no estimated time for restoration as of Wednesday morning, but PG&E did predict one large outage, affecting 2,574 customers in and around southwest Berkeley, should be dealt with by 8 p.m.

PG&E said over 10,000 customers were without power in Berkeley as of 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. See which neighborhoods are without power and what time service is expected to be restored on the utility’s outage map.

Miles Bliss, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Monterey office, said the Tuesday storm “trended away from what was expected.” Forecasts had predicted that the Bay Area would be spared the brunt of the storm, and would see just a portion of the atmospheric river.

Instead, he said, the Bay Area was hit by the “core of the low”: the central most area of a storm system spinning in a counterclock motion. The path of the storm resulted in strong winds gusts topping 45 mph in Berkeley, according to a NWS station near Longfellow Middle School, and 74 mph at the Oakland Airport.

At least one Berkeley Unified School District school, Ruth Acty Elementary School had no power Wednesday morning, nor did a Parker Street facilities office for the district, but “the district is currently deploying portable battery-operated lights at Ruth Acty and is prepared to do so at other schools, if needed,” according to a letter from the district. All district schools were open and transportation running, according to the letter.

Power was also out at Berkeley Police Department headquarters, which was running on a generator Wednesday morning, police said. In a Nixle alert, police advised residents that their lobby would be closed all day Wednesday, and asked them to call 011 for emergencies and 510-981-5900 for everything else.

Senior residents at the Harriet Tubman Terrace apartments on 2780 Adeline St. said power and heating cut off during the storm around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, power hasn’t been restored.

The American Red Cross is expected to bring blankets and sandwiches at 11:30 a.m., according to Darinxoso Oyamasela, president of the tenant’s council. He added that one resident slept in his vehicle in the garage last night because his apartment was too cold.

Police advise people to assume that any downed power lines are dangerous, and to report them immediately. They reminded motorists that, if a traffic light loses power, they should treat it as a four-way stop.

Another storm is forecast for Berkeley early next week. The “relatively normal” storm can be attributed to a cold front coming from the bay of Alaska, and is expected to deliver another inch of rain to Berkeley between Monday evening and Wednesday.

A tree fell on a house and upended the sidewalk at Berkeley Way and Grant Street in Berkeley on March 21, 2023. Credit: Kate Rauch

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.