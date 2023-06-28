Your tips are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.

A driver rammed her car into the San Pablo Avenue location of States Coffee in West Berkeley just after 11 a.m. on June 27. No customers were injured, according to the folks at the coffee shop, which is one of four States in the Bay Area. However the driver was taken the hospital, according to the Berkeley Scanner, who report that people sprang into action to help the driver immediately after the collision. The branch will be temporarily closed while damages are assessed and repairs are made. We’ll keep you posted; in the meantime, please find and support States Coffee’s Oakland location at 419 40th St. States Coffee x Bread Berkeley is at 2101 San Pablo Ave. in Berkeley.

Jasmine Blossom Thai

Emeryville’s Jasmine Blossom Thai Cuisine opened in 2013, and from the start was a fast, serviceable Thai staple for area professionals, especially at lunch — though that business dwindled during the pandemic. The restaurant went dark “temporarily” in the fall of 2022, and as the E’ville Eye notes, Jasmine’s fluctuating reopening date always seemed to change just before zero hour. After months of false starts, we thank the E’ville Eye and have seen for ourselves that Jasmine is no more. Coming soon to the space is the new, mysteriously named Secrets of Tiger. We look forward to bringing you more details as those secrets unfold. Jasmine Blossom Thai Cuisine was at 6520 Hollis St. in Emeryville.

Both the Indus halal food market and its adjacent eatery on San Pablo Avenue in Berkeley have been dark, quiet and partially boarded up for a couple of weeks, though the furnishings remain. Nosh has tried every channel to reach the owners, but the website, phone, online ordering platforms, and most social media channels have been disconnected or sundowned. Neighbors of the business are unsure if the closure is permanent, though the generic sign in the window says “temporarily closed for renovations,” so we’ll (cautiously) hope that’s the case? If we hear anything definitive about this long-standing favorite for Indian and Pakistani food and groceries, we’ll be sure to post. Indus Village Restaurant and Indus Food Center are at 1920 San Pablo Ave. in Berkeley.