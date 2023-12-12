Oakland police arrested 21-year-old Byron Decles on suspicion of stabbing two people in Claremont last week, Berkeley police said Tuesday.

The stabbing happened in the area of El Camino Real and Oak Ridge Road around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Oakland police arrested Decles Tuesday morning, Berkeley police Officer Jessica Perry said.

Kimberly Mosher, Decles’ mother who lives in Oregon, said her son has a history of mental health issues, and she’s concerned he was experiencing a crisis when he stabbed his uncle and grandmother.

They hadn’t spoken in five years, but she kept up on his whereabouts through his partner and family members. On Monday, she said both his uncle and grandmother had been discharged from the hospital and were recovering at home.

She added that on Sunday, he once again tried to break into the victims’ home and steal car keys, but was unsuccessful and once again fled.

In a social media post on Monday, Decle’s grandmother said she and the other stabbing victim are “sore but functional” after the attack with a small knife. She said she had overwhelming gratitude that Decles had been arrested on Tuesday.

Berkeley police said Oakland police made the arrest “without incident.” Oakland police did not provide further details and referred any requests for information to Berkeley police.

Decles is in custody at the Berkeley jail without bail on suspicion of four felonies, including first-degree murder, battery with serious bodily injury, injuring an elderly person and burglary. His arraignment is Wednesday at 9 am. at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland.