Grocery delivery startup Good Eggs has left San Francisco for Oakland

- Ten-year-old grocery delivery startup Good Eggs has moved its operations from San Francisco to Oakland, the SF Business Times reports. As Nosh noted back in 2013, the company differs from competitors like Safeway or Instacart, as it primarily works with local producers and farmers, as opposed to picking and choosing items for customers from retail shelves. The company opened a huge warehouse at 2000 Maritime St. in Oakland in 2020, and now it says that it’s moved its headquarters and executive offices there, as well.
- Food critic Soleil Ho says that the Kanafeh at Walnut Creek Lebanese spot Manakish Oven and Grill is one of the best things she ate last week, a mix of shredded phyllo dough, melted cheese and cardamom syrup. (SF Chronicle)
- A new Oakland soul food restaurant called Soul Slice will serve Southern classics like collard greens and catfish — but those dishes are all served pizza-style, on the restaurant’s “proprietary biscuit crust.” (KQED)
- Two days after it reopened for business, Oakland’s Golden Bull dive bar hosted an invitation-only event for 150 vaccinated guests, at which bar co-owners Bill Schneider and Billie Joe Armstrong — the latter of whom is also the frontman for popular rock band Green Day — took the stage and knocked out a two-hour set. (SF Gate)
- Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Downtown Oakland spot Graffiti Pizza Thursday, where he tossed a round of dough into the air. Executive chef Matt Molina, who does not own the business, says he was “actually really impressed how well (Newsom) threw the pizza.” (East Bay Times)
Eve Batey is Berkeleyside's interim Nosh editor.