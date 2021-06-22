Quick Bites

Grocery delivery startup Good Eggs has left San Francisco for Oakland

Soul Slice’s biscuit-crust pizza; Golden Bull’s star-studded live show; more Quick Bites.

By Eve Batey
Full Belly Farm’s spinach, beets, and dragon’s tongue radishes ordered from Good Eggs. Credit: Kate Williams
  • Ten-year-old grocery delivery startup Good Eggs has moved its operations from San Francisco to Oakland, the SF Business Times reports. As Nosh noted back in 2013, the company differs from competitors like Safeway or Instacart, as it primarily works with local producers and farmers, as opposed to picking and choosing items for customers from retail shelves. The company opened a huge warehouse at 2000 Maritime St. in Oakland in 2020, and now it says that it’s moved its headquarters and executive offices there, as well.
  • A new Oakland soul food restaurant called Soul Slice will serve Southern classics like collard greens and catfish — but those dishes are all served pizza-style, on the restaurant’s “proprietary biscuit crust.” (KQED)
  • Two days after it reopened for business, Oakland’s Golden Bull dive bar hosted an invitation-only event for 150 vaccinated guests, at which bar co-owners Bill Schneider and Billie Joe Armstrong — the latter of whom is also the frontman for popular rock band Green Day — took the stage and knocked out a two-hour set. (SF Gate)
