Juanita & Maude 825 San Pablo Ave., Albany; juanitaandmaude.com Hours: Tuesday through Thursday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Albany’s Juanita & Maude has been garnering acclaim since its 2017 opening. This year, Nosh readers voted it the East Bay’s best restaurant overall, and, to be honest, the vote was not particularly close.

Juanita & Maude won in a landslide thanks to a combination of well-crafted cocktails and delicious, seasonal food served in a cozy dining room. Customers keep coming back for the buttermilk fried chicken, housemade pastas and other dishes reflecting chef Scott Eastman’s wide range of influences.

Other nominees in the best restaurant overall category were Bombera, Communite Table, Daytrip, Mago and Pizzaiolo.

Chef Scott Eastman and his wife, Ariane Owens, are the co-owners of Juanita & Maude in Albany. Credit: Kris Frenald