Berkeley police are investigating after one person was killed and two more hurt in a stabbing attack on Sept. 23, 2023. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

One woman is dead and another was injured after a stabbing attack on Overlook Road Saturday afternoon.

A third victim, a man, was cleared at the scene after sustaining injuries to his hands, police said.

Several people called police about a person with a knife around 12:33 p.m., according to a statement from Berkeley police spokesperson Officer Jessica Perry. One caller said someone had been stabbed in the 1000 block of Overlook, another that someone had given chase down the street with a knife, Perry said.

While police officers were headed to the scene, they learned the suspect had “fled the scene in a vehicle not belonging to them,” Perry said. They saw the car, chased it and arrested the suspect near 9th and Gilman streets, which is several miles away across town.

Officers found all three victims on Overlook Road. One woman was pronounced dead at one crime scene, and the man and another woman who survived were found at a different location, Perry said. The suspect had chased the man down the street, she said.

The injured woman was taken to a hospital. Her condition is unknown.

A third crime scene involved “a vehicle collision,” Perry said.

This is Berkeley’s first homicide of 2023, according to the police department’s Transparency Hub. There were three homicides in Berkeley in 2022.

Police took the suspect to Berkeley City Jail. Information on the identities of the suspect and victims was not immediately available. Perry said that the investigation is ongoing.